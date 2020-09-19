High tide causes flooding in Ghent area of Norfolk as coastal flood warning goes in effect for southeast Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The National Weather Service says a Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for much of southeast Virginia through Monday.

Photos captured Saturday morning of the the Hague area in downtown Norfolk show cars and sidewalks submerged in water.

Officials from the National Weather Service say tides will remain above normal, and flooding will continue into early next week during high tide.

WAVY News Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson says to expect strong winds all day long. These winds will be from the north at 10-20 mph with gusts around 30 mph.

That wind will also elevate our high tides over the next couple of days. Our high tides will be during the middle of the day and the middle of the night for the next several days.

Latest Posts