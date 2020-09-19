High tide causes flooding in Ghent area of Norfolk as coastal flood warning goes in effect for southeast Virginia

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy – David Craft

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The National Weather Service says a Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for much of southeast Virginia through Monday.

Photos captured Saturday morning of the the Hague area in downtown Norfolk show cars and sidewalks submerged in water.

Officials from the National Weather Service say tides will remain above normal, and flooding will continue into early next week during high tide.

WAVY News Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson says to expect strong winds all day long. These winds will be from the north at 10-20 mph with gusts around 30 mph.

That wind will also elevate our high tides over the next couple of days. Our high tides will be during the middle of the day and the middle of the night for the next several days.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Weather Blogs

More Weather Blog

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10