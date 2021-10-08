High-speed pursuit of stolen car stretched from New Kent to Norfolk, passenger still on the loose, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A high-speed pursuit of a stolen car early Friday morning stretched from New Kent County down I-64 and through the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel into Norfolk, before the driver and passenger jumped out of the moving vehicle.

Police said the 19-year-old male driver was detained but they’re still looking for the passenger.

The pursuit started just before 5 a.m. in New Kent County, when a Virginia State Police trooper tried to stop a 2016 white Dodge Charger that was going 101 mph in a 70 mph zone on eastbound I-64. Police say the car was reported stolen on October 6 from Chesapeake.

The driver refused to stop and went above 140 mph as he made the approximately 65-mile drive to Norfolk, police say.

After he got through the bridge-tunnel, police say the driver took the Chesapeake Boulevard exit and made it all the way to the intersection of Cary Avenue and Herbert Collins Way, just off E. Princess Anne Road, before he and the passenger jumped from the vehicle.

The vehicle crashed and the driver was detained, but the passenger fled. Police were still looking for the passenger Friday morning.

The driver said he wasn’t injured, but was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for examination. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no injuries were reported overall.

Police said they’ll share the driver’s name and more information once he is charged.