High end bowling alley, brewery proposed for former industrial land at Lamberts Point

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A high end bowling alley, brewery, restaurants, shops and office space could soon be headed to a former industrial area next to the Lamberts Point railroad.

“The plan is to take five existing structures, several of which are historic, and renovate them using historic tax credits,” said George Homewood, Norfolk’s planning director, in a presentation to Norfolk City Council Tuesday afternoon.

The site sits along Hampton Boulevard between the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks and West 27th Street. Norfolk property records state that the majority of the land is owned by Hall, Nancy B Revoc Trust Agreement.

“This is a bowling alley that currently is operating in Richmond in the Scott’s Edition area. It has gourmet foods and craft brews and things like that,” Homewood said.

The Architectural Review Board will hear plans for the proposal in early August.