High-end bowling alley, brewery approved for former industrial land at Lamberts Point

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A high-end entertainment district planned for the former industrial area next to the Lamberts Point railroad has been approved by Norfolk City Council and the Norfolk Planning Commission.

The Railyard at Lambert’s Point has support from the Lambert’s Point Civic League. The site sits along Hampton Boulevard between the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks and West 27th Street. Norfolk property records state that the majority of the land is owned by Hall, Nancy B Revoc Trust Agreement.

Thomas Harris is the former president of the Lamberts Point Civic League and a long-time resident of the area. “Years ago, the awning place used to be right here,” said Harris. “This is some of these kids that don’t have anything to do … [look at the] graffiti up there. “It’s really irritating, disgusting and downgrading for the neighborhood.”

Now decades later, he’s seeing a new vision for the area he calls home, which includes a high-end bowling alley, brewery, restaurants, shops, office space and more. According to the city, CCB Railyard LLC is partnering with Meredith Construction.

“We are excited about last night’s approval,” said Meredith’s Vice President of Development, Richard Meredith. We look forward to breaking ground in the first quarter of 2020.”

Meredith says he anticipates the project to take about one year to complete.

“It’s time to clean up, beautify, cleanliness is next to health, and health is next to goodness, and goodness is the opportunity for a good relationship with all those that come here, and that’s what we are looking for,” Harris said.