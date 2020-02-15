Helicopters to tow planes over Norfolk Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you think you see a helicopter towing an airplane in the skies over Norfolk Saturday, your eyes are not deceiving you.

Two planes are going to be delivered to the Aviation Institute of Maintenance Norfolk campus by air midday, according to the school. They are too large to be towed through the streets of Norfolk.

“A helicopter is going to lift the two aircraft from Norfolk International [Airpot] up into the sky, over the water, over a few homes and lower it onto our football field so we can benefit from these at our school,” said Dr. Joel English, vice president of Operations at the institute.

Norfolk Police will close down several roads and nearly a dozen homes will be evacuated for the move, which could begin as early as 11 a.m.

The best place to view the move will be Azalea Gardens Middle School, according to English.

