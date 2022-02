NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk have blocked off a section of Granby Street.

According to dispatch, an ‘incident’ occurred around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of Granby Street and E. City Hall Avenue.

It was not made immediately clear what the incident was or if anyone was injured.

#BREAKING On the scene of two separate incidents in Norfolk. One is on City Hall Ave and Granby Street in Downtown. The other was on B Ave. We’re working to learn more about them and will have updates online and on @WAVY_News Today starting at 5. pic.twitter.com/eyHTdKQMs8 — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) February 13, 2022

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.