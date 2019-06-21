Fire extinguished at home on W 28th St. in Norfolk; 1 taken to hospital

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man is in the hospital with unknown injuries after a fire broke out at his home.

Firefighters were called to a home on West 28th street just after 5 p.m.

Investigators are trying to figure out a cause, but we’re told there was some type of explosion.

Neighbors said the explosion was loud and powerful.

People we spoke to said they felt their homes shake.

“I was in the house chilling and I heard a big explosion. You know, I thought it was a car wreck,” one man said.

10 On Your Side spoke to a man who was too shaken to talk on camera but he said he couldn’t believe what he saw when we went outside.

“I saw a guy run out the house and he was on fire and somebody was telling him to roll,” the man said. “He laid on the ground and he started rolling.”

The man said he grabbed his fire extinguisher and ran back outside.

“I came back out and sprayed it on him,” he said. “I told him to just relax, to lay down and relax.”

Fred Willims lives next door and called 911.

“I came downstairs and I see my next door neighbor laying on the grass over here and he was smoking from his chest,” Willims said.

Willims said the fire was quickly spreading.

“The top of the house, the side of the house, the back of the house, flames were everywhere,” he said. “I was feeling scared. I thought my house was going to burn up too.”

EMS took the man to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital and firefighters got the blaze under control.

“There’s some significant damage to the exposure on the right-hand side of the house,” Battalion Chief Brandon Dommel said. “There was some sort of explosion. They’re not sure what the cause of that explosion was.”

It’s not clear if the explosion came before or after the fire started but residents said they’re praying for their neighbor.

“God bless him. God bless him. I hope he’s OK because he didn’t look too good,” the man said.

Firefighters say the man was the only person inside the home at the time but the extent of his injuries are unknown.

We’ll keep you updated on any new developments.