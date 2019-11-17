Headstone unveiled for victim in a 1970 Norfolk fire

NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) – A special ceremony at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk on Saturday remembered a young boy who died more than forty years ago.

A grave marker dedication ceremony was held at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk.

It was all part of an Eagle Scout project that Jacob Copeland, with Boy Scout Troop 490 had been working on for quite some time.

Back in November of 1970, a fire in Norfolk claimed the lives of five young boys.

One of the victims was Johnny Robert Hill, a Boy Scout who was buried at forest lawn cemetery. When it was discovered that his grave didn’t have a marker, Copeland worked to change that.

“They had a map that he was buried here, but they never had a grave marker so nobody would know who he was.” Jacob Copeland, Boy Scout Troop 490

Copeland said he wanted to make sure a former boy scout wasn’t forgotten.

