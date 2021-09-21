Harlem Globetrotters coming to Chartway Arena in March

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Norfolk for two games in March.

The games will be held Saturday, March 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale Sept. 28.

“Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game,” Chartway Arena said in a news release.

The games are part of the Globetrotters’ Spread Game Tour, which features new premium fan experiences with more access and interaction, such as celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and the “SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.”

The general public tickets are on sale Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. All tickets are available at YnotTix.com.

Fans who want to get tickets earlier can do so by signing up to become a Chartway Arena All-Access

Club Member.