NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After three years, Norfolk’s biggest event of the summer is back. Thousands came out to the first day of Harborfest in Town Point Park. 10 On Your Side spent the day joining in on the festivities from the Parade of Sail in the morning to an inaugural drone show at the end of the night.

Dozens of drones twinkled over the Elizabeth River. Hearts, sailboats, aircraft carriers, mermaids, American flags and even ‘Norfolk’ lit up the sky.

We spoke with people from all over Hampton Roads who came out for the fun. For many, it was their first time at the festival.

Katharine Brownfiel and Iain Tartel spent the afternoon touring the tall ships.

“They went into all the mechanics of how it worked so they would explain how do you steer, how do you lift things, which is really cool,” Brownfiel said.

For Wayne and Sharon Johnson, Harborfest is a blast from the past. It was the first time they’ve been back to the festival in 30 years. They used to live in Richmond, just moved to Hampton Roads, saw that Harborfest was back for the weekend and decided to relive some old memories.

“It’s just nice to get out and be out and about and just enjoying people and just having fun,” Sharon Johnson stated.

If you weren’t able to make it out to Harborfest Friday, the festival continues throughout the weekend and starts back up at noon on Saturday.