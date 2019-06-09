Harborfest brings needed joy after difficult week in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Many were thankful that rain held out for most of Saturday for Harborfest, but it did seem regardless of what the sky looked like, everyone needed this lively festival.

“We are having a ball, we’re having a blast,” said a group of women celebrating a milestone birthday.

Despite the cloudy weather, people from all over made it out.

Daniel Edge says for him and his family, there was no question they’d return this year.

“This is our third year here, we come every year for the Creole food, the cigars with Emerson’s, and to just check out the boats with the kid,” said Edge. “So far we’ve made it a family tradition and we plan on coming back again.”

Some of the big hits this year include the body marbling, where you can get a unique type of skin art, the impressive yachts and pirate ships on display, live music and of course, everyone’s favorite, the festival food.

“It’s a beautiful day, a lot of good food and spirits, people seem to be having a good time,” said another man.

Some say this is exactly what Hampton Roads needs after such a hard and tragic week.

“It’s like the whole community is coming together, and that is a big thing,” said Vera Dawkins

It’s clear tragedy can affect anyone, but this weekend showed that even in the midst of darkness, there can be light.

“I think what happened is horrible, and this is a great way for the community to come together to celebrate life and just celebrate everyone being here together,” said Edge

