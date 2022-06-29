A Norfolk woman was stopped by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Norfolk International Airport on Tuesday June 28 from carrying a loaded handgun onto her flight.

TSA stopped the woman when her carry-on bag triggered the the security check point alarm, TSA said. Norfolk Airport Authority Police were alerted of the gun once it was spotted and confiscated it. The handgun was loaded with eight bullets. The Norfolk Airport Authority Police issued the women a weapon violation summons.

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Norfolk International Airport on June 28. (TSA photo)

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms as long as they are properly packaged in a checked bag and if they are declared at the airline ticket counter.

TSA detected twenty three handguns at Norfolk International Airport checkpoints last year, eighty-six percent of those guns were loaded.

Year 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022(As of 6/28/22) Guns caught at Norfolk Airport checkpoints 14 10 21 15 12 23 12 Firearms caught by TSA officers at Norfolk International Airport checkpoints, 2016 to 2022

The case will now be sent to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution.