A Norfolk woman was stopped by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Norfolk International Airport on Tuesday June 28 from carrying a loaded handgun onto her flight.
TSA stopped the woman when her carry-on bag triggered the the security check point alarm, TSA said. Norfolk Airport Authority Police were alerted of the gun once it was spotted and confiscated it. The handgun was loaded with eight bullets. The Norfolk Airport Authority Police issued the women a weapon violation summons.
Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms as long as they are properly packaged in a checked bag and if they are declared at the airline ticket counter.
TSA detected twenty three handguns at Norfolk International Airport checkpoints last year, eighty-six percent of those guns were loaded.
|Year
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022(As of 6/28/22)
|Guns caught at Norfolk Airport checkpoints
|14
|10
|21
|15
|12
|23
|12
The case will now be sent to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution.