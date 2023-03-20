NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton woman was caught trying to bring her loaded gun through the security checkpoint at Norfolk International Airport.

According to TSA officials at ORF, the incident occurred on Friday, March 17, when the woman attempted to being her loaded 9mm handgun onto her flight.

The firearm was removed by local police who cited the woman on state charges.

The man now faces a stiff fine of up to $15,000 for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint. This is the seventh firearm caught at ORF so far this year. Just last year, TSA caught 27 firearms at checkpoints at Norfolk, a record in the 20-year history of TSA.

Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm and ammunition posted on its website.