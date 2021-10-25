Hampton U Mobile Clinic to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church on Oct. 30

16-year-old Ziyaad Benjamin receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccination Centre of Hope at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday Oct. 20, 2021. South Africa has started giving COVID-19 vaccinations to adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years, with a goal of inoculating at least 6 million people from this age group. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials with the Hampton University Mobile Clinic and Norfolk Health Department are set to host a vaccine clinic on Saturday, October 30 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Mt. Gilead

Baptist Church.

The clinic is set to offer the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as well as booster shots. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, those under 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Masks will be required inside the building.

No registration is required for this community vaccine clinic and walk-ins are welcome.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.