Hampton Roads Workforce Council launches new program to help job seekers rejoin workforce

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Workforce Council announced a new campaign to encourage local job seekers to rejoin the workforce.

The Let’s Go to Work! campaign officially launched on March 14.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, roughly 47.4 million employees voluntarily resigned from their positions in 2021 due to several reasons including COVID-19 concerns, vaccine mandates, and personal re-evaluation of priorities.

Employers have cited various challenges for filling positions within their organizations: increased difficulty recruiting and retaining skilled workers, rising wages, and the COVID-19 pandemic compliance policy.

According to the Council, the Let’s Go to Work! campaign aims to “elevate job vacancies” in high-demand industries in Hampton Roads, such as hospitality, IT, construction, manufacturing, and ship repair.



The campaign is also hoping to connect job seekers and employers through the programs, services, and initiatives offered through the Workforce Council and Virginia Career Works.



The Workforce Council is set to host a job fair on April 7 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center.

For more information on the program, CLICK HERE.