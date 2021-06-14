Hampton Roads Workforce Council fully reopens for job seekers

A “Help Wanted,” sign is shown in the window of a souvenir shop, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. Layoffs spiked in November compared with the previous month and the number of job openings slipped, a sign the job market has stalled as the resurgent coronavirus has forced new shutdowns of restaurants and bars and discouraged consumer spending. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re looking for a job, one organization is ramping up its services to connect potential candidates with employers.

The Hampton Roads Workforce Council has fully reopened its Virginia Career Works and Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Centers for the first time since the pandemic began.

We’re told there is a wide range of available jobs in hospitality, transportation and more. If you’re thinking of a career switch, you might even qualify for a grant to get job training in certain fields.

The centers are now welcoming job seekers through their doors, no appointment needed like before.

“I am anticipating we will get back up to seeing probably 50 to 100 people a day again,” said Nancy Stevens, the senior administrative director.

We’re told the need for assistance has undoubtedly grown. Stevens said there seems to be a recurring theme among people looking for work after a trying year.

“A lot of people really don’t know how to job search. They haven’t had to, or it’s very new to them,” she said.

Applicants aren’t the only ones seeking help.

“The businesses are contacting us all the time,” Stevens said. “We’re really trying to work closely with businesses to find out what their needs are.”

The centers offer help with resumés, one-on-one career planning, computer and internet access and other services. For those looking for a career change, they also offer grant-funded job training for high-demand occupational skills like maritime and information technology, healthcare, transportation logistics and more.

“All of these grants are focusing on high demand fields in our area, and there are so many opportunities for individuals,” Stevens said.

The centers hope to connect as many people with a job as they can. Stevens said opportunities range from careers with child care agencies to advanced manufacturing companies.

“We have a couple of employers that come in and are actually doing face-to-face hiring events,” she said. “One employer has hired over 200 people already.”

You can visit the Virginia Career Works center in Norfolk at 861 Glenrock Rd, Suite 100.

You can visit the Virginia Career Works center in Hampton at 600 Butler Farm Road, Suite 1015.

You can visit the Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Centers at 861 Glenrock Road, Suite 220.