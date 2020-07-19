Hampton Roads universities gather for ‘NSUnity’ walk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Demonstrators from universities across Hampton Roads gathered at Norfolk State University for the NSUnity walk on Saturday morning.

The walk was organized by the university’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) in partnership with student-athletes from Old Dominion University, William & Mary, Hampton University, Christopher Newport University, and Virginia Wesleyan.

The group walked in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Some of the speakers included NSU President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston and Bishop Brown from the Mount Global Fellowship of Churches. The university’s new and first woman Athletic Director Melody Webb also attended.

Other local leaders joined the event and spoke to the group including Virginia beach City Council Aaron Rouse and representatives from Norfolk Police Department.

