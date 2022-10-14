NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — You can now track your bus on your phone. Hampton Roads Transit has launched a new element on their website, gohrt.com, which allows you to view when the next bus will arrive.

Use any browser to go to gohrt.com, and then enter your stop number under “My stop” and click the little green arrow next to the box. The site will then display the route and the next three scheduled arrivals, and if they are early, delayed, or on time.

“We are proud of this feature and know that it’s one that our customers will enjoy,” said William Harrell, President and CEO of Hampton Roads Transit. “It truly takes the guessing out of transit and helps people more effectively plan their trip.”

Real-time bus information is HRT’s latest offering, and answers customer requests for more frequent and reliable service. HRT anticipates that bus tracking will help customers avoid long waits.

Real-time tracking is designed for bus and ferry services.