NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with Hampton Road Transit (HRT) have scheduled a series of pop-up events and public meetings regarding the expansion of the Tide light rail to Military Circle.

The upcoming meetings are listed below:

Open House at SpringHill Suites Monday, March 20 6-8 p.m. 6350 Newtown Rd., Norfolk

Pop-Up Event at Military Circle Area Wednesday, March 22 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Military Circle Transfer Center, Norfolk (Ring Rd. outside former Macy’s)

Open House at Elegant Affairs Wednesday, March 22 5-7 p.m. 930 N Military Highway, Norfolk (Corner of Military Hwy and Virginia Beach Blvd.)

Pop-Up Event at Newtown Rd. Station Park & Ride Saturday, March 25 9-11 a.m. 135 Kempsville Rd., Norfolk



Officials have been hoping to expand the light rail to Military Circle. Planners with HRT said not only would it reconnect communities, but it could likely reduce road traffic in some of the region’s busier locations.

The existing 7.3-mile long light rail system currently runs from the Eastern Virginia Medical Center complex to Newtown Road at the Norfolk-Virginia Beach border.