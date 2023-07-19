NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Twenty-eight Hampton Roads students are putting their skills to the test to see if they have what it takes to be an FBI agent as part of the Future Agents in Training Teen Academy.

Students get a little taste of everything, from mock crime scenes, to learning about the different weapons they use, to actually taking the physical fitness test.

FBI leaders hope this will help get students interested in future careers in law enforcement.

The 28 Future Agents in Training were chosen from more than 200 applicants to learn more about degrees in law enforcement and show students it’s not what you see on TV.

“What we try to do is bring a human perspective to that and they get a chance to meet cops, local prosecutors, FBI agents, other FBI employees so they can learn more about what the role is,” said Special Agent In Charge Brian Dugan.

The students learn about different topics, like evidence collection, or cybercrimes.

They also learn valuable information that they can take home with them, like how to be safe on the internet.

Dugan said they want to be transparent and give students an inside look at what they do.

“Now they have a different perspective that law enforcement is not just police, it’s not just FBI,” Dugan said. “It’s probation, parole, it’s prosecutors – there’s a lot of opportunities and avenues for folks that want to serve and help out.”

Emma is 17 and is going through the program for the first time. She said she has learned a lot about what agents do.

“There’s a lot more branches in the FBI, like careers that I didn’t even know about, they help children and violent crimes and all that kind of stuff,” Emma said.

She and other students when through a firearms training simulator, where they were put in a situation and had to decide if the person was a threat to them or not.

“They’re trying to make you put yourself in the victim’s shoes and (determine), ‘Are they going to hurt you, are they not going to hurt you, and make you make the right decision,” Emma said.

The students also get to take the same physical fitness test that actual agents take, and they get to ask questions and open doors to a possible future.

“How we work within different communities or how we collaborate with law enforcement partners,” Dugan said, “they ask all these great questions that they’re so new to it, it’s untested. it’s great to have those kind of dialogues with these young folks.”

Emma said agents are the first to say, it’s not like what you see on TV, but it’s the lasting impact they have that’s so rewarding.

“This isn’t the same as Criminal Minds, or what you see on Dateline,” Emma said. “It’s really interesting and it’s important.”

The week long program ends Friday with a panel involving local, state and federal law enforcement partners.

The students also get to hear from the US Attorney’s Office, Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell and they get a SWAT and K-9 demonstration from Hampton Police.

For information on how to apply, click here.