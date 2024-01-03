NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Shelby Riddick Walker, better known as Lexus Walker, was someone people couldn’t easily forget.

A former employee of the LGBT Life Center and a recent employee at 37th and Zen in Norfolk, she left behind a legacy for many people to remember.

However, she was tragically killed in a wrong way crash in the downtown tunnel early Saturday morning.

Her son, Dexter Davis, told 10 On Your Side he and his siblings were crushed when they heard of her death later that afternoon.

“I didn’t sleep the first two days, I couldn’t,” he said. “I’ll be able to slow down once we get out of the thick of it.”

Brendan Mulligan, general manager of 37th and Zen, said Shelby had been a dear friend of his for about 20 years.

“It took my breath away,” Mulligan said. “She had literally just left work. It was 45 minutes later.”

Dexter said his mom’s sorority name was “pure intentions,” adding that it doesn’t even begin to describe who she was to so many different communities.

“She loved people the way they were,” he said. “That’s one thing about her that was beautiful. Because she could see you for you and it didn’t matter who that was.”

After news of her death spread even more, so did the number of pictures, videos and stories from others on social media.

“Do you know what kind of person you have to be to bring diverse parts of your life together where everyone can say, ‘you know I never would’ve thought this person would’ve known Lex,'” Dexter Davis said.

He said while the grieving process is far from over, all of his mom’s loved ones are working through their pain to carry on their mom’s legacy.

“Mama, we’re going to make sure people are safe,” he said. “We will take care of Portsmouth, we’re going to take care of the community, we’re going to take care of Zen. We are going to take care of everything you left for us because we know you’re still working for us with all the superpowers you got. You don’t get no roses; you get the whole field.”

There will be a tribute for Shelby at 37th and Zen at 8 p.m. next Saturday.