Hampton Roads Pride announces cancellation of upcoming events

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Pride announced on Wednesday that the Pride Week events scheduled for the coming months are canceled as a result of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The events that are postponed until 2021 include the Second Annual Pride Night at Harbor Park and Sixth Annual Pride Party on the Peninsula scheduled for August 26 and August 29, respectively. Additionally, the Pride at the Beach October 3 festivities are pushed to next year.

The news comes the day after Governor Ralph Northam issued an executive order for Hampton Roads effective at 12 a.m. Friday that will impose tighter restrictions to curb the spread.

Along with alcohol restrictions and restaurants closing early while at 50% capacity, indoor and outdoor parties are limited to 50 people.

“In conjunction with our community partners and the Board of Directors, we have determined that

it is neither safe nor feasible to hold in-person celebrations this year,” stated Hampton Roads Pride

President Cole Werkheiser.

“We were genuinely looking forward to gathering for our rescheduled mini-Pride Week events in August culminating with the 6th Annual Pride Party on the Peninsula: Phabulous Phoebus event. However, we cannot ignore the data and recommended guidelines and stand in solidarity with the leadership of Governor Northam and local governing bodies.”

The Run the Rainbow 5K + Fun Run event that was also scheduled for October 3 will now shift to a virtual platform. The organization plans to continue to release videos weekly on social media as part of the #PrideMatters virtual campaign series leading up to the race.

“The date of the Run the Rainbow 5K + Fun Run event remains scheduled for October 3, 2020. Stay tuned for registration details for the now virtual race which participants can walk, skip, hop or

run to complete. T-shirts and race medals will still be provided to all participants,” said Werkheiser.

For more information visit hamptonroadspride.org.

