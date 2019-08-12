Hampton Roads planning commission holding public meetings to discuss floodwater near military bases

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — You can weigh in on a plan to prevent floodwaters from cutting off military bases at a public meeting on Monday.

The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission is holding a public meeting on the Norfolk and Virginia Beach Joint Land Use Study (JLUS).

The study looked at how flooding and sea level rise affect community infrastructure.

Proposed projects include raising sections of Hampton Boulevard and Nimmo Parkway, improving storm drains, building surge barriers on the Lafayette River, as well as a flood wall on the Willoughby Bay and a possible ferry service to Naval Station Norfolk.

10 On Your Side spoke with the commission shortly after the study draft was released back in March, which said the military is an important part of the local community.

Whitney Katchmark with the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission said, “We realized there wasn’t as much communication as we liked and how sea level rise and flooding in general could impact their military readiness.”

The public meeting is happening at the Ted Constant Convocation Center in the Big Blue Room from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

If you can’t make it, there will be another public meeting on Tuesday night at the Sandler Center in Virginia Beach.