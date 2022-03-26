VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Following a weekend of violence across the Hampton Roads region, the seven mayors are again going to gather to work on finding solutions.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer said he along with Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck called the meeting this week after 16-people in total were shot over the weekend, with four of the victims losing their lives.

“We can’t fix this ourselves,” Dyer said Friday. “We have a society problem, and violence knows no boundaries.”

This isn’t the first time the mayors have gotten together over the issue of violence. Last year, they met twice virtually to begin working with a nonprofit called Cities United.



The goal was to revamp the region’s approach toward public safety, reduce homicides and shootings by half, particularly among young Black men and boys.

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said violent crime and homicides are down compared to this time last year in his city, which had the highest homicide rate in 2021.

However, Dyer said more still needs to be done. He announced earlier this month, that all mayors agreed to form a DeShayla Harris 757 youth violence task force.



Harris was hit by a stray bullet a year ago at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront and died from her injuries.

Robert Crum, Executive Director Hampton Roads Planning District Commission will oversee next Friday’s meeting. It will be held in the Board Room A/B of the Regional Building in Chesapeake.