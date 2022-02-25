Hampton Roads leaders call for climate funding to protect infrastructure

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Hampton Roads leaders and community advocates gathered in Norfolk to call for the passing of funding to protect important infrastructure from the effects of climate change.

Union leaders, military veterans, Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover and Norfolk City Councilwoman Andria McClellan gathered in Norfolk Friday morning calling on senators to pass legislation aimed at protecting national security infrastructure and American jobs.

“Flooding has been an issue in Norfolk and our region for decades,” said McClellan. “But it is increasing at such a fast rate. If we don’t start addressing it now we are going to have a real problem in the future.”

McClellan says the good news is there is an opportunity to support 550 billion dollars in the next budget to calm climate chaos and come up with solutions and good-paying jobs.

“We need more state and federal regulation legislation and funding to address flooding because if we don’t start now my kids and future generations might not be able to live in Norfolk,” she added. “They may not have a Naval Station Norfolk here.”