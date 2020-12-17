Hampton Roads’ initial, continued unemployment claims decrease, says ODU’s Dragas Center

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — ODU’s Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy says that recent data show Hampton Roads’ initial and continued unemployment claims are decreasing.

Data from Virginia’s Employment Commission, which has not been seasonally adjusted, show that in Hampton Roads 2,862 individuals filed an initial claim for unemployment insurance for the week ending Dec. 12. That is a 13.6% decline of 452 from the prior week.

Additionally, the number of continued claims decreased by 1,260 to 14,889.

But while claims saw a decrease in numbers, the initial claims filed are a bit of a jump in numbers for the area since the summer.

“The latest data for Hampton Roads shows good and bad news. Initial claims for unemployment benefits declined by more 450 after increasing sharply the previous week,” said Dominique Johnson, research associate at the Dragas Center.

“The bad news, however, is that aside from the 3,300 claims filed the previous week, the more than 2,800 claims filed in the latest week are the most since the week ending Aug. 15,” Johnson said. “In better news, the number of workers in the region receiving benefits also declined from previous week. While a one-week increase or decline does not make a trend, it does highlight the overall fragility of economic recovery in Hampton Roads.”

Looking at the breakdown throughout cities in Hampton Roads, initial claims decreased from the previous week in more than half of the cities and counties.

The Dragas Center released the following data comparing initial claims the week ending Dec. 5 to the week ending Dec. 12.

(Courtesy: ODU’s Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy)

Some key metrics pulled from the chart show that Virginia Beach reported the largest numerical decrease of 16.1% with a change of 163.

Chesapeake claims saw a jump as they increased by about 20.9% from 287 to 347. Suffolk also saw an increase of about 11.8% going from 144 claims to 161.

In Franklin, Dragas is reporting that continued claims account for about 3.9% of the city’s October labor force — the highest among the cities and counties in Hampton Roads, followed by Portsmouth at 3.1% and Norfolk at 2.5%.

“This week brought welcome news as initial doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were administered to health-care workers in Hampton Roads. With Emergency Use Authorization of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine nearing and other vaccines in Phase III trials, expectations are rapidly improving for the second half of 2020,” said Robert McNab, director of the Dragas Center.

“However, we must still reconcile this news with the fact that COVID-19 infections in Hampton Roads have trended upward in recent weeks. Rising infections and hospitalizations, in conjunction with colder weather, are likely to dampen economic activity in the coming weeks in Hampton Roads. If Congress can pass a robust stimulus that provides expanded unemployment benefits and relief for small businesses, that could help bridge the gap between now and projected availability of vaccines to the broader population in early spring.”

The Dragas Center also says that advance claims are not directly comparable to claims reported in previous weeks. They are reported by the state liable for paying the unemployment compensation, whereas previous weeks’ reported claims reflect claimants by the state of residence.

In addition, claims reported as “workshare equivalent” in the previous week are added to the advance claims as a proxy for the current week’s “workshare equivalent” activity.

Also, data from the Virginia Employment Commission, such as reported state totals will vary because not all reported claims are included in the announced data. Only intrastate claims are included in the data.