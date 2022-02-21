Hampton Roads hotel industry continues to outpace the rest of Virginia markets, report says

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A new economic report from old Dominion University shows that the hotel industry in Hampton Roads continues to outpace the rest of Virginia amid pandemic recovery.

According to the latest monthly report from global firm STR, hotel revenues in Hampton Roads in January 2022 were 10% higher than the levels observed in January 2019.



ODU’s Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy says Hampton Roads’ hotel industry also continued to outperform the top 25 markets in the nation in terms of growth in Revenue per Available Room.

Compared to nationwide markets, Virginia hotel revenues during January are still 6.5% below the levels from 2019 showing that the hotel industry in the commonwealth has not fully recovered from COVID-19.

The three largest markets in Virginia are Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads and Richmond which generated about 77% of the commonwealth’s hotel revenue in 2019.

Within Hampton Roads, Virginia Beach saw its revenue increase the most with 22% during January compared to 2019. The only submarket in Hampton Roads that saw a declining revenue was Williamsburg with a 3% decline.



The latest data also show rooms sold decreased by 4% in Virginia during January when compared with 2019. The Average Daily Rate (ADR) paid for hotel rooms last month stood at $94, a 2% decrease from January 2019.