Hampton Roads Diversity and Inclusion Consortium receives FBI award

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The U.S. Department of Justice announced the Hampton Roads Diversity and Inclusion Consortium (HRDIC) has been selected for a 2019 Director’s Community Leadership Award.

It was announced by Martin Culbreth, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office, for the HRDIC’s commitment to civil rights and inclusion.

The FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award is an annual award that recognizes individuals and organizations that make extraordinary contributions to education and the prevention of crime and violence in their communities.

Recipients of the award are nominated by each field office, and once selected they are invited to a ceremony and reception at FBI Headquarters.

The Department of Justice says for six years, HRDIC’s work has intersected with the FBI’s civil rights mission to ensure the protected rights of all persons are not violated.

HRDIC maintains a list of more than 150 allies from the nonprofit, academia, business and law enforcement sectors who engage in quarterly consortium meetings that encourage collaboration on diversity and inclusion (D&I) solutions.

As a result of their initiative, the Norfolk FBI’s Civil Rights Unit has engaged in outreach efforts with HRDIC constituents to address questions about human trafficking and violence motivated by race, religion, national origin, gender identity, gender, sexual orientation, or disability.

HRDIC actively engaged in various roundtable discussions with community leaders to address community concerns related to racial discrimination, recruitment and hiring of minorities, and law enforcement’s presence in disparaged communities.

Recently, HRDIC partnered with Norfolk FBI and moderated a panel discussion involving the Newport News Police Department and the FBI to provide a venue for community members to openly discuss processes and grievances that taint the view of law enforcement.

HRDIC will be informally recognized by Special Agent in Charge Martin Culbreth on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. at the Norfolk Field Office.

HRDIC executive director and HRDIC chair will receive the award from FBI Director in a ceremony in May at FBI Headquarters, Washington, DC.