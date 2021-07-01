Hampton Roads Connector Partners wins VDOT Civil Rights award

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Connector Partners (HRCP) was named Prime Contractor of the Year at the Virginia Department of Transportation’s 2021 Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Symposium.

As the primary contractor for the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) Expansion Project, HRCP is responsible for the $3.8 billion project.

“HRCP thanks the VDOT Civil Rights Division for the prestigious Prime Contractor of the Year award. We are grateful for the incredible partnership and collaboration we have with VDOT, particularly Ms. Sandra Norman, the Civil Rights Division Administrator, and Ms. Queen Crittendon, the Hampton Roads District Civil Rights Manager,” says Juan Miguel Perez, HRCP’s Project Executive.

HRCP received the award following the significant progress they have made towards HRBT Expansion Project’s small business participation goals of 12% DBE and 20% Small, Women and Minority (SWaM) businesses.

In the first two years of the project, HRCP has already awarded 241 DBE and SWaM agreements valued at over $320 million to Virginia-certified DBE and SWaM businesses.

“The HRBT Expansion Project is proud to include Virginia’s disadvantaged businesses in the exciting work that we do,” says Jim Utterback, VDOT’s HRBT Expansion Project Director. “Disadvantaged business inclusion is an important part of our project’s culture and to the communities this project serves.”

The annual event is sponsored by VDOT’s Civil Rights Division.