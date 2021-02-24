Hampton Roads Community Foundation hosting ‘Color of Law’ virtual discussion

NORFOLK Va. (WAVY) — The regional community foundation is hosting a virtual discussion to address the history of local, state, and federal government policies that contributed to residential segregation.

The Hampton Roads Community Foundation has made it a goal to work toward racial equality.

On Thursday, the organization will host author Richard Rothstein to discuss his book ‘The Color of Law’ and how these laws have impacted certain races, not only nationally, but here in Hampton Roads.

“We look forward to people joining us to have this courageous conversation,” said Vivian Oden, who is the foundation’s vice president for special projects.

Oden says the event was supposed to take place last year but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Johnny Finn, an associate professor of geography at Christopher Newport University in Newport News, and Eugenia Jackson, the president of the Hampton Roads Association of Real Estate Brokers, will join Rothstein on a panel to discuss how systemic racism was made possible through these laws and how it has affected people in Hampton Roads.

The panel will be moderated by Jamilah LeCruise, who is a Norfolk-based attorney and immediate past president of the South Hampton Roads Bar Association.

Oden says the Hampton Roads Community Foundation shows its commitment to racial equity through events like this.

“We envision a vibrant community for opportunity for all. To see that as a reality, it’s important we address structural racism and inequities,” she said.

The event will highlight a number of issues that contributed to a segregated society and still affect lives to this day.

“This educational event is a way for us to learn about laws and policies that divided cities, residential segregation, redlining, racial disparities, and homeownership and look at solutions tackling racial inequities in the community and our country,” she said.

Oden says the event will also provide ways on how to dismantle the obstacles that caused this problem and hopes the event will be a step toward racial healing and equity.

The event is on Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. and is free to attend.

You must register in advance at the ColorofLaw2021.eventbrite.com.