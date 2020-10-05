Hampton Roads cities participating in nationwide effort to stop spread of COVID-19

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY ) — All 17 localities of Hampton Roads have come together to produce and launch a public information campaign, “It’s in Our Hands,” to promote behaviors to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Hampton Roads.
“The campaign reminds residents and visitors to follow essential behaviors such as wearing a mask, keeping 6 feet apart, washing hands, and sanitizing high-touch areas to help reduce the risk of coronavirus infection within our community,” said Danielle Spach, HRPDC All-Hazards Emergency Planner.
Starting Monday, residents will see these graphics and the video on local city websites, local information stations, social media platforms, and locally owned billboards.
