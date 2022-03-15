Hampton Roads Chick-fil-A locations hosting hiring events all week

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Participating Chick-fil-A locations in Hampton Roads will be hosting hiring events all week.

From March 14 to March 19, any applicant who visits a participating Chick-fil-A location from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. will be provided with an application and interviewed onsite.

The Hampton Roads Chick-fil-A market spans across Tidewater, Norfolk and Portsmouth and accounts for over 10 restaurants that are individually owned and operated by a local restaurant operator.



