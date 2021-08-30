Hampton Roads 2021 PrideFest canceled

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Rising COVID-19 cases in the Hampton Roads region has forced event organizers to cancel the 2021 PrideFest.

The event was scheduled to be held at the Scope Arena Plaza on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The organizer, Hampton Roads Pride, and its 2021 partners made the decision after the Virginia Department of Health released information showing that Hampton Roads made about 26% of Virginia’s increase in COVID-19 cases.

“Our commitment to the health and safety of our volunteers and the community we serve is our priority. In light of the surge of positive COVID cases in every Hampton Roads city, we have no choice but to postpone our in-person 2021 PrideFest event and encourage every person in Hampton Roads to get vaccinated,” said Hampton Roads Pride President Rudy Almanzor in a prepared statement in a news release.

Almanzor continued: “Pride cannot be cancelled. An important part of living authentically with Pride is self care. Hampton Roads Pride and our Presenting Partners are taking that lesson a step further by showing care for the LGBTQ+ Community and everyone in the Hampton Roads region by avoiding gathering in-person until the data tells us it is safe to do so.”

Hampton Roads Pride will contact vendors, sponsors and volunteers who were registered to take part in the event.

Those who paid registration or sponsorship fees will be given the chance to get a refund or use them toward the 2022 celebration.