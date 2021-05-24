Hampton man found with loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man was arrested by police Sunday after he was found in possession of a loaded handgun at Norfolk International Airport.

Transportation Security Administration officers found the .45 caliber handgun loaded with eight bullets at an airport security checkpoint.

When the gun was found, they notified Norfolk Airport Authority Police and confiscated the weapon. Police then arrested the man on weapons charges.

Authorities didn’t release the man’s identity.

The case was forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for possible criminal prosecution. The man could also face a federal financial penalty.

A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.

So far this year, nine people have been caught with guns at Norfolk International Airport checkpoints.

The complete list of civil penalties is posted online.