NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The lineup for the 2022-2023 Broadway in Norfolk season features some big name shows, including “Hamilton,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Wicked.”

It also features the Norfolk premiere of six-time-Tony-winning “Dear Evan Hansen.” The other two on the schedule are “Cats” and “Come From Away,” a Canadian musical set in a small town in Newfoundland after the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Here’s the full schedule:

Dear Evan Hansen: November 8-13, 2022 – 8 performances

Cats: February 7 – 12, 2023 – 8 performances

Come From Away: February 28 – March 5, 2023 – 8 performances

Hamilton: March 28 – April 9, 2023 – 16 performances

Jesus Christ Superstar: May 30 – June 4, 2023 – 8 performances

Wicked (optional to add on): September 14 – 25, 2022 – 16 performances

All of the performances besides “Wicked” are included in the season pass, but season ticket holders also have the option to add on “Wicked” to their package.

Tickets are on sale now here. Season passes for the five shows (not including “Wicked” start at $263.