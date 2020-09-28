Gunshot wound victim walks into Norfolk hospital

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A gunshot wound victim walked into a local hospital in Norfolk Sunday night.

According to police, the victim walked into Norfolk Sentara General just before 8:20 p.m. The victim is said to have injuries that are not life-threatening, police say.

No further details have been released and it is not known where the incident took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY on air and online for updates.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10