Gunshot wound victim walks into Norfolk hospital

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A gunshot wound victim walked into a local hospital in Norfolk Sunday night.

According to police, the victim walked into Norfolk Sentara General just before 8:20 p.m. The victim is said to have injuries that are not life-threatening, police say.

No further details have been released and it is not known where the incident took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY on air and online for updates.

Latest News