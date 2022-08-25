NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One victim walked into a hospital following an overnight shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning.

Dispatchers said they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 2:30 a.m. this morning.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, a man arrived at the hospital suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives have determined that the incident occurred in a parking lot at 3574 North Military Highway.

No other information has been released at this time.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.