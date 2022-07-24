NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A gunshot victim walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound in Norfolk early Sunday morning.

According to police, they responded to a local hospital around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a person who walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. The person is believed to have non life-threatening injuries.

The victim says they were coming from a party in the area. There is no other information on where the suspect was shot and no suspect information at this time.