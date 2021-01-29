16-year-old shot in Newtown area of Norfolk, walks into Sentara Leigh Hospital

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old gunshot victim walked into Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk on Friday morning.

Police didn’t have many details, but said they got the call around 11:45 a.m. and the teen’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation showed the teen was shot in the 6500 block of Stony Point South, but no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

