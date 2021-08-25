Gunshot victim shows up at hospital after being shot in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A shooting investigation is underway in Norfolk after a victim was shot early Wednesday morning.

Dispatch said they were notified around 1:42 a.m. for a shooting at Brambleton Avneue and Church Street. They say the victim showed up at a local hosptial with non life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any additional details on the circumstances around the shooting.

