Gunshot victim located on Greenleaf Drive in Norfolk

Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting after locating a gunshot victim late Wednesday.

Dispatch said they received the call around 12:21 a.m. for a gunshot victim that was located in the 1700 block of Greenleaf Drive.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. No other details have been released.

