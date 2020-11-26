NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting after locating a gunshot victim late Wednesday.
Dispatch said they received the call around 12:21 a.m. for a gunshot victim that was located in the 1700 block of Greenleaf Drive.
The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. No other details have been released.
Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.
Latest News
- New research shows road rage behaviors come with pricey penalties
- Gunshot victim located on Greenleaf Drive in Norfolk
- Restaurants say uptick in Thanksgiving take-out orders are helping make ends meet
- House fire on Lynnhaven Drive in Hampton
- CDC considering shortening quarantine time for COVID-19 exposure