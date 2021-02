NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating after a gunshot victim was located Monday afternoon in the West Freemason area of the city, near downtown.

Norfolk dispatchers didn’t know where the victim originally had been shot, but said a person was trying to take the victim to the hospital and apparently got lost.

EMS responded to the victim at College Place and Duke Street. The call came in at 12:18 p.m.

No other details are available at this time. Check back for updates.