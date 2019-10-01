Police: Man injured, buildings damaged in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 20-year-old man was injured in a shooting Monday night in Norfolk.

Norfolk police said officers were called to the 500 block of Ruffner Street — in the Tidewater Gardens neighborhood — for a shooting around 9:30 p.m.

Police said the man was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

An investigation found the shooting happened in the 400 block of Walke Street and that the man ran to Ruffner Street, police said.

Police said officers found two buildings on Walke Street were damaged by gunfire. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.