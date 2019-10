NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a gunshot victim was found in the Washington Park area of Norfolk on Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers got the call at 4:38 p.m. and police found the victim at the corner of Evelyn T Butts Avenue and Kane Street. The victim’s injures were reported as non life-threatening.

No suspect information is available but anyone with information are asked to call the Crime Line.