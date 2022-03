NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The annual Guns & Hoses Charity Hockey Game is returning to Scope Arena in Norfolk.

Local first responders are gearing up for the event as the Hampton Roads Fire Department is set to take on the Hampton Roads Police Department at 2 p.m. on April 2 at the Scope.

Tickets to the charity event are on sale now and include admission to the Norfolk Admirals game later that evening.

The proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Gary Sinise Foundation.