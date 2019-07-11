Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon


Norfolk police chief holding another ‘Guns Down’ community gathering tonight

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — City leaders and residents are working to stop gun violence in Norfolk.

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone will host another “guns down” community gathering Thursday night.

Boone started the initiative to get people talking about gun violence.

Thursday’s event is scheduled to happen at the Berkely Park, on Walker Road, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It comes as police are investigating two shooting’s in the Norview neighborhood — the most recent of which left a man critically injured.

10 on Your Side’s Chris Horne will be there and have coverage later tonight.

