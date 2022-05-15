NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are on the scene of a shooting in the Hardy Field community. The shots rang out during a vigil for a recent shooting victim.

Dispatch tells 10 On Your Side a shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 700 block of Walker Avenue. Bilal Muhammad from the Stop the Violence Team was on the scene when the shooting happened.

There is no word on the number of victims or the extent of their injuries.

The shooting is steps away from Berkley Park where a vigil was being held for 22-year-old Marvin J. Milton Jr.

He was fatally shot just before midnight on Wednesday in the 5400 block of Greenplain Road, in the Crown Point area west of JANAF and Lake Taylor.

Milton Jr. was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

WAVY-TV 10 had a crew on the scene, but they safely left before shots were fired.