NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police dispatchers confirmed to WAVY that a gun was found on the sidewalk near Little Creek Elementary School Thursday morning.

Dispatch received the call about the discovery in the 7900 block of Tarpon Place at 8:30 a.m.

Again, this was found outside, not at the school.

Police units cleared the scene a short time later.

10 On Your Side has reached out to Norfolk Police and the school district for more information on this incident.

