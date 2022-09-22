NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police dispatchers confirmed to WAVY that a gun was found on the sidewalk near Little Creek Elementary School Thursday morning.
Dispatch received the call about the discovery in the 7900 block of Tarpon Place at 8:30 a.m.
Again, this was found outside, not at the school.
Police units cleared the scene a short time later.
10 On Your Side has reached out to Norfolk Police and the school district for more information on this incident.
