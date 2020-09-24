Group opposed to Norfolk casino deal to hold press conference Thursday; new information to be released

A rendering of the Pamunkey Indian Tribes proposed Hotel and Casino next to Harbor Park in Norfolk.

App users: Click here to watch live coverage.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A group opposed to Norfolk’s proposed casino project plans to hold a news conference on Thursday, during which they say they will announce previously unreported information about the process, the location and the terms of the casino deal.

It’s happening at 10 a.m. on the front steps of Norfolk City Hall.

“Informed Norfolk” registered as a committee with the Virginia Department of Elections last week in order to be able to collect donations and spend money to spread their message ahead of election day.

The group is made up of many of the same people who first launched “Citizens for an Informed Norfolk” last year in an effort to have Norfolk City Council vote to repeal an earlier land sale agreement for the casino site.

The group had said then — and maintains now — they’re not exactly “anti-casino,” but “pro-information and pro-transparency.”

“We don’t necessarily have an issue with casinos. Just have an issue with this particular deal. This particular location and kind of the underhanded way the deal was forced upon us,” said Jackie Glass, a Norfolk resident and member of the committee.

In order for the $500 million project near Harbor Park to move forward, voters must select “yes” on a referendum during the November election.

10 On Your Side’s Aesia Toliver will be at the news conference, and WAVY will stream it live here online and on Facebook.