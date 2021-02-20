Group marches through Norfolk to protest death of Xzavier Hill after officer-involved fatal shooting

Group marches through Norfolk to protest the death of Xzavier Hill

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A group of people gathered in Norfolk Saturday evening to protest the death of Xzavier Hill.

Eighteen-year-old Hill was shot by Virginia State Police (VSP) on January 9 in Goochland County.

Police say Hill led them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 64 exceeding speeds of 120 mph and then crashing his vehicle after attempting to make a u-turn.

His Mercedes slid down the embankment and became stuck in the median.

VSP said in a statement posted to Twitter that two troopers approached the vehicle and gave the driver “repeated verbal commands to exit his vehicle and show his hands” which is when Hill allegedly “displayed a firearm and was subsequently shot.”

Officials say the troopers immediately called EMS and Hill died at the scene.

Police say a handgun was recovered from inside the Mercedes.

Black Lives Matter 757 posted to Twitter saying they plan to protest at 8 p.m. Saturday outside of the Executive Mansion in Richmond — home to Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam.